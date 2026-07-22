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Climate Change,The Poly Crisis, Human Potential And Paradigm Shift

Climate Change,The Poly Crisis, Human Potential And Paradigm Shift

Paradigm shift is the purposeful movement towards a society that lives within the boundaries of the natural world, that places a high value on social uplift, civic culture, and one that is served by an honest and responsible economic system. 

Paradigm shift is not a dreamy utopia in the distant future. Rather, it is approaching the here and now differently. No permission needed. The more involved, the better. Many benefits are to be gained. 

Jan has been transforming his ¼ acre suburban property for 25 years. His radio program - A Primer For Paradigm Shift - is on Tuesdays  at 4PM, streaming at kepw.org and his website is 

https://www.aprimerforparadigmshift.org/

Jan will discuss how this shift can be accomplished in part by applying the common sense principles of permaculture.

Any donations received at this event will go to Oshala Farm Recovery. Join us on August 7th!

The Bellview Grange
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Bellview Grange #759
(541) 482-6692
bvgrentals.@gmail.com
https://www.grange.org/bellviewor759/
The Bellview Grange
1050 Tolman Creek Road, Ashland, OR 97520
Ashland, Oregon 97520
https://www.grange.org/bellviewor759/