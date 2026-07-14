Ballet Fantastique’s Cleopatra sweeps audiences into a lavish, intoxicating world of dangerous romance and fierce political intrigue. Choreographer-Producers Donna Marisa and Hannah Bontrager craft an epic, cinematic dance theater experience where great rivals collide—and Cleopatra, scholar, mother, ruler, and visionary, dares to shape the fate of a nation.

A luminous Hellenistic queen in an Egyptian kingdom shadowed by Roman power, Cleopatra navigates war and romance, politics and passion, alliance and betrayal—holding multiple identities as she astonishes, rules, and endures.

Experience this bold collaboration with world-renowned Beats Antique—live in the Silva Concert Hall for the first time—and only from Ballet Fantastique.