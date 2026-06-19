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Classical Vespers

Classical Vespers

We welcome the Trio Briccone this month with Anna Christina Streletz on piano, Travis Snyder on violin, and Teresa Northcross on cello. In the hallway gallery view the paintings by Julian Bell. Free admission with freewill offerings gladly accepted.

First Presbyterian Church Medford
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

First Presbyterian Church Medford
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org
https://firstpreschurchmedford.com/
First Presbyterian Church Medford
85 S Holly St.
Medford, Oregon 97501
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org
https://firstpreschurchmedford.com/