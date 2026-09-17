Classical Vespers
Classical Vespers
Enjoy a return appearance of the Rogue Valley Brass Quintet. The five musicians from the Rogue Valley Symphony play an eclectic mix of music from baroque to modern. In the hallway gallery view the watercolors of artist Marilyn Zupan. As always free admission with freewill offerings gladly accepted.
First Presbyterian Church Medford
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
First Presbyterian Church Medford
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org
First Presbyterian Church Medford
85 S Holly St.Medford, Oregon 97501
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org