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Classical Vespers

Classical Vespers

Enjoy a return appearance of the Rogue Valley Brass Quintet. The five musicians from the Rogue Valley Symphony play an eclectic mix of music from baroque to modern. In the hallway gallery view the watercolors of artist Marilyn Zupan. As always free admission with freewill offerings gladly accepted.

First Presbyterian Church Medford
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

First Presbyterian Church Medford
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org
https://firstpreschurchmedford.com/
First Presbyterian Church Medford
85 S Holly St.
Medford, Oregon 97501
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org
https://firstpreschurchmedford.com/