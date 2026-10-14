Classical Vespers
Classical Vespers
Join us to hear the return of the Trio Briccone led by pianist Anna Christina Streletz along with Travis Snyder on violin and Teresa Northcross on cello. The group will play music by several composers. In the hallway gallery view the lovely watercolors of artist Marilyn Zupan. Free admission with freewill offerings gladly accepted.
First Presbyterian Church Medford
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
First Presbyterian Church Medford
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org
First Presbyterian Church Medford
85 S Holly St.Medford, Oregon 97501
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org