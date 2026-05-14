Classical Vespers
Classical Vespers
The May Classical Vespers features soprano Christi McLain, opera singer and professor of music at SOU singing music from Puccini to Mozart as well as several spirituals. Christi will be joined for part of the program by her husband Jerron Jorgenson, a tenor, with Tereza Golombkova’ on piano. Free admission with freewill offerings gladly accepted.
First Presbyterian Church Medford
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026
Event Supported By
First Presbyterian Church Medford
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org
First Presbyterian Church Medford
85 S Holly St.Medford, Oregon 97501
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org