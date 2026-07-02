Classical Vespers
Classical Vespers
Pianist Iryna Kashkenov returns for this month’s Classical Vespers. Iryna did graduate work with Alexander Tutonov at SOU and plays piano with passion. In the hallway gallery see selections from the Blomquist Art Collection.
Free admission with freewill offerings gladly accepted.
First Presbyterian Church Medford
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
First Presbyterian Church Medford
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org
First Presbyterian Church Medford
85 S Holly St.Medford, Oregon 97501
(541) 779-1711
FPCM@firstpresmedford.org