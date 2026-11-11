Classic Albums Live Performs AC/DC: Highway to Hell

Following the highly successful presentation of Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon, Classic Albums Live returns to the Historic Holly Theatre on Wednesday, May 12, 2027, with AC/DC’s Highway to Hell, bringing one of rock and roll’s defining albums to downtown Medford, performed note for note, cut for cut.

Released in 1979, Highway to Hell captured AC/DC at a pivotal moment, driven by Bon Scott’s unmistakable vocals, Angus Young’s guitar work, and the direct, hard-charging sound that helped establish the band as a force in rock music. Classic Albums Live founder Craig Martin describes an honesty at the heart of the record, drawing a straight line from Chuck Berry to AC/DC and the fundamentals of rock and roll.

For more than two decades, Classic Albums Live has built its performances around a simple idea: recreate landmark albums onstage note for note, cut for cut. There are no impersonations or distracting costumes. The focus is on the record itself, performed by an ensemble of accomplished musicians with the precision required to faithfully reproduce the original recording.

Audiences will hear Highway to Hell performed in its entirety, from the unmistakable title track through “Girls Got Rhythm,” “Touch Too Much,” “Shot Down in Flames,” “If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It),” and the complete album. The second half of the concert opens things up with a set celebrating more of AC/DC’s greatest hits, a format Classic Albums Live describes as paying homage to the album first, then letting loose with the hits.

Experience AC/DC’s Highway to Hell note for note, cut for cut, live inside the restored Olsrud Family Grand Auditorium at the Historic Holly Theatre.

