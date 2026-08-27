© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Chamber of Commons Movement with Catie Faryl and Suzia Aufderheide

Chamber of Commons Movement with Catie Faryl and Suzia Aufderheide

While privatization continues to absorb land, water and energy resources- it is time for the people to assert their concern and care for The Commons. Come learn about the history, aspects, and how we can restore the Commons concept into communities.

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org
https://www.rvml.org