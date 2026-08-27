Chamber of Commons Movement with Catie Faryl and Suzia Aufderheide
Chamber of Commons Movement with Catie Faryl and Suzia Aufderheide
While privatization continues to absorb land, water and energy resources- it is time for the people to assert their concern and care for The Commons. Come learn about the history, aspects, and how we can restore the Commons concept into communities.
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library
5415529119
events@rvml.org
Rogue Valley Metaphysical Library (RVML)
1757 Ashland StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541-552-9119
events@rvml.org