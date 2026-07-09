Building Loving Boundaries: Is your child listening to you? Join me in learning how to set limits with your child free from conflict.
Building Loving Boundaries: Is your child listening to you? Join me in learning how to set limits with your child free from conflict.
Tired of constant battles and repeating yourself until you yell? Join Parent Coach Satya to learn the critical difference between a rule and a boundary, how to handle pushback calmly, and tools to experience an immediate breakthrough in cooperation all while maintaining a deep, loving connection with your child.
It’s possible and I’ll show you how!
Ashland Food Coop Community Classroom
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Ashland Food Coop
5414822237
Artist Group Info
Satya Beneventi
satya@coach-satya.com
Ashland Food Coop Community Classroom
300 N. Pioneer St.Ashland, Oregon 97520