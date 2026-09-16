Bridging the Gaps Reedsport

Bridging the Gaps Community Forum Coming to Reedsport September 30

“Closing the Distance Between Need and Care” invites residents to help identify community needs and build practical solutions

REEDSPORT, Ore. – Community members, local leaders, law enforcement, service providers and community organizations are invited to participate in Bridging the Gaps: Closing the Distance Between Need and Care on Wednesday, September 30, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Reedsport City Hall Chambers.

The community forum is designed to create an open, solution-focused conversation about the needs, challenges and resources affecting people in Reedsport and surrounding communities. Most importantly, organizers want to hear directly from community members. Bridging the Gaps recognizes that meaningful solutions are stronger when the people who live in a community, and those who have firsthand experience navigating local systems and services, have an opportunity to identify barriers, share their experiences and help shape potential solutions.

To encourage community participation, $20 gift cards have been secured for attendees and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The cards will include a combination of Safeway gift cards and Visa gas cards and will be distributed through the event sign-in process.

The September 30 discussion will focus on identifying high-priority community needs while also helping residents learn more about resources and services that are already available. Potential topics may include transportation, access to substance use disorder treatment, crisis response services, naloxone access, Oregon Health Plan insurance renewals, needs affecting unsheltered community members, medical and behavioral health services, food and basic-resource needs, youth services and other concerns identified by those attending.

Turning Community Concerns into Action

The event will begin with introductions, including brief information from participating agencies and an opportunity for community members to share what brought them to the conversation. Participants will then work together to identify service gaps and community concerns. From that discussion, the group will narrow the issues to approximately three to five high-priority needs for deeper conversation, problem-solving and identification of potential next steps.

Multiple facilitators will help guide the discussion to ensure different voices and perspectives have an opportunity to be heard.

Rather than simply developing a list of problems, Bridging the Gaps is intended to move the conversation toward solutions and include ideas that community organizations, agencies, local leaders and residents may be able to address collaboratively. Similar Bridging the Gaps conversations held in Curry County have already contributed to tangible results, including increased support for individuals transitioning from jail back into the community, development of a Connecting Point location in Port Orford, expanded youth education, increased awareness of emerging drug trends, identification of crisis-response gaps, placement of peer support specialists and stronger connections among community organizations and available resources.

The Reedsport event provides an opportunity to begin the same type of community-driven conversation locally and to identify what is working, recognizing where gaps remain and connecting people who may be able to help develop solutions. Bridging the Gaps is open to the community. Residents are encouraged to attend, share their perspectives, listen to others and help identify ways to improve access to services and resources throughout the Reedsport area.

Participants may drop in as their schedule allows between 4 and 6 p.m.

Event Information

Bridging the Gaps: Closing the Distance Between Need and Care

Wednesday, September 30, 2026

4–6 p.m.

Reedsport City Hall Chambers

Open to the community

Media Contact: Dane Zahner, HIV Alliance, Chair

647 Luellen Dr, Suite 3

Roseburg, OR 97471

C: Cell: 541-228-8074

dzahner@allianceor.org

www.hivalliance.org

