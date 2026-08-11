Brews by the Bridge 21+

Signarama and Liquor Barn presents Brews by the Bridge

Turtle Bay Exploration Park invites you to join us at the Quarry Patio and McConnell Arboretum & Botanical Gardens at Turtle Bay in Redding on Saturday, August 29, 2026 from 5pm-9pm. This annual event is the perfect way to celebrate summer with beer, live music, tasty food, and outdoor activities. All funds raised go to support the educational programs and exhibitions at Turtle Bay!

Brews by the Bridge

Saturday, August 29 | 5-9pm | 21+

Get tickets at www.turtlebay.org/brews

Pre-sale tickets are $30 and include your first beer FREE with admission, additional beers are $5 each. This is a 21 and over ONLY event, valid IDs will be checked at the door.

Pre-sale tickets end on Saturday, August 29 at 3pm. Tickets may be purchased at the door if the event is not sold out; Member Door Tickets are $30 and Non-Member Door Tickets are $35.

Supported by Aflac Northstate Region