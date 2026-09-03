Rediscover the magic of the Book Fair at Books & Brews, a celebration of stories, creativity, and community for all ages. Browse books and comics, meet local authors, discover independent booksellers, and swap an old favorite for something new-to-you. Enjoy hands-on activities, test your skills with a crossword workshop, and explore a vibrant lineup of community partners and vendors. Adults can relax with a glass of wine or cider while families enjoy food, fun, and plenty of opportunities to spark their curiosity. Come relive the nostalgia of book fairs past—and make some new memories along the way!

Books & Brews

A Nostalgic Book Fair

Saturday, September 26

11 AM to 4 PM

Free with membership or admission