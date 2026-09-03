© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Books & Brews

Books & Brews

Rediscover the magic of the Book Fair at Books & Brews, a celebration of stories, creativity, and community for all ages. Browse books and comics, meet local authors, discover independent booksellers, and swap an old favorite for something new-to-you. Enjoy hands-on activities, test your skills with a crossword workshop, and explore a vibrant lineup of community partners and vendors. Adults can relax with a glass of wine or cider while families enjoy food, fun, and plenty of opportunities to spark their curiosity. Come relive the nostalgia of book fairs past—and make some new memories along the way!

Books & Brews
A Nostalgic Book Fair

Saturday, September 26
11 AM to 4 PM
Free with membership or admission

ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum
$0-12.50
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum
541-482-6767
info@scienceworksmuseum.org
https://scienceworksmuseum.org/

Artist Group Info

info@scienceworksmuseum.org
ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum
ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum
1500 E Main St
Ashland, Oregon 97520
(541) 833-3066 ext. 1
tickets@animamundiproductions.com
https://animamundi.ludus.com/200480017