Books & Brews
Books & Brews
Rediscover the magic of the Book Fair at Books & Brews, a celebration of stories, creativity, and community for all ages. Browse books and comics, meet local authors, discover independent booksellers, and swap an old favorite for something new-to-you. Enjoy hands-on activities, test your skills with a crossword workshop, and explore a vibrant lineup of community partners and vendors. Adults can relax with a glass of wine or cider while families enjoy food, fun, and plenty of opportunities to spark their curiosity. Come relive the nostalgia of book fairs past—and make some new memories along the way!
Books & Brews
A Nostalgic Book Fair
Saturday, September 26
11 AM to 4 PM
Free with membership or admission
ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum
$0-12.50
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum
541-482-6767
info@scienceworksmuseum.org
Artist Group Info
info@scienceworksmuseum.org
ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum
1500 E Main StAshland, Oregon 97520
(541) 833-3066 ext. 1
tickets@animamundiproductions.com