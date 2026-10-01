© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a listener-supported service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Book Sale at the Eureka Public Library

Book Sale at the Eureka Public Library

Friends of the Redwood Library is hosting a huge book sale on Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10 from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM at the Eureka Main Library, 1313 Third Street. Hardbacks are $1.00, paperbacks are $0.50 and media is $0.25. Cash and credit cards are accepted. Friday's sale is for members and memberships can be purchased at the door. Saturday's sale will welcome everyone. All proceeds benefit the Humboldt County Library system. For more information contact eurekafrl.org

Eureka Main Library
10:00 AM - 03:30 PM, every day through Oct 10, 2026.

Event Supported By

Friends of the Redwood Libraries
707-269-1995
eurekafrl.org
Eureka Main Library
1313 3rd Street
Eureka, California 95501
7072691995
friends@eurekafrl.org
eurekafrl.org