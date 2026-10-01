Book Sale at the Eureka Public Library

Friends of the Redwood Library is hosting a huge book sale on Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10 from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM at the Eureka Main Library, 1313 Third Street. Hardbacks are $1.00, paperbacks are $0.50 and media is $0.25. Cash and credit cards are accepted. Friday's sale is for members and memberships can be purchased at the door. Saturday's sale will welcome everyone. All proceeds benefit the Humboldt County Library system. For more information contact eurekafrl.org

