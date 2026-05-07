Blood Drive Thu., May 7 10 am - 3 pm - Gold Hill, OR

Red Cross Blood Drive

Gold Hill United Methodist Church

Fellowship Hall

416 Dardanelles St.

Gold Hill, OR 97525

Thursday, May 7, 2026

10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: "GHUniitedMethodist"

to schedule an appointment.

Maximize your blood donation. Help more patients. If you are an eligible type O, B - or A - donor, consider making a Power Red donation. Red blood cells are the most commonly transfused blood component.

Special Offer: Come to give blood May 1-17 and get a $20 eGift Card, thanks to Amazon! See: rcblood.org/Amazon

American Red Cross

Every 2 seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Help save lives.

Give blood.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1473978867763845

Since the 1870s we remain a long-time Southern Oregon church which strives to have Open Hearts, Open Minds and Open Doors. No matter who you are or where you are on your journey of faith, God loves you, and you are welcome here and at any United Methodist Church. You belong!

9:30-10:30 am each Sunday you are also invited to come and enjoy cheerful traditional worship, hymn singing, delightful piano music, scripture, a valuable Bible-based message and warm friendship. Please share in refreshments with us before the service.

At each second Sunday worship you are invited to our Communion Table, which is an open table. We hope you will also attend our fun potluck following communion and worship service.

All are invited to our weekly on-going Bible Study each Tuesday 5:30-7 pm by phone call or zoom hosted by Gold Hill United Methodist Church Pastor Steven Berry for nine years. Please email pastor.steven@earthlink.net for the Bible Study phone number and link.

We sure hope to see you soon!

goldhillunitedmethodistchurch.com

https://www.facebook.com/GoldHillUMCOR

From Red Cross...

Blood Facts-

4.5 million lives are saved from blood transfusions

Did you know that the American Red Cross supplies 40% of the nation's blood?

That blood is needed every 2 seconds?

62% of the US can donate blood, BUT only 3% do?

A single car accident can use up to 100 units of blood?

7% of people in the US have type O- blood (universal blood)?

Amber Hardin

Account Manager - Southern Oregon

American Red Cross Blood Services

1174 Progress Dr # 102

Medford, OR 97501

(541) 415- 8712 (phone/text)

amber.hardin@redcross.org

redcrossblood.org