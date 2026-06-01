Blind Date Night
Blind Date Night
No labels. No backstory. No pretending you “normally drink Burgundy.”
We pour everything blind and let your palate make the decisions for once. Guess the varietal, guess the region, or confidently embarrass yourself in front of strangers. Honestly, that’s part of the fun.
A night of curiosity, chaos, and realizing the cheap one may have actually been your favorite.
Resistance Wine Company
03:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Thu, 4 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Resistance Wine Company
541-708-1272
kirk@resistancewineco.com
Artist Group Info
kirk@resistancewineco.com
Resistance Wine Company
322 North Pioneer StAshland, Oregon 97520
541-708-1272
kirk@resistancewineco.com