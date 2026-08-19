Big Ideas: Way Beyond Books: Community Resources at the Library

As the gaps in social safety nets have grown larger, public libraries have found themselves filling in. In 2021, Jackson County Library Services hired its first Social Worker, and the Community Resources Department has grown from there. Today, JCLS employs a Social Worker and a team of Community Resource Specialists with the knowledge and professional backgrounds to connect community members with resources that address mental health challenges, substance abuse, food or housing insecurity, and more. Hear directly from Library Social Worker Thaddeus Crawford about the work the Community Resource team does every day at our libraries.

Thaddeus Crawford serves as the Community Resource Manager for the Jackson County Library System (JCLS), where he leads efforts to expand access to community resources, strengthen partnerships, and develop innovative approaches to supporting individuals and families facing complex challenges. With a diverse professional background spanning military leadership, healthcare administration, and social services, Thaddeus brings a unique perspective on community resilience, crisis response, and human-centered service delivery. Prior to his current role, Thaddeus served 15 years in the United States Marine Corps, holding leadership positions in Infantry, Logistics, Planning, and Operations, where he gained extensive experience in strategic planning, organizational leadership, emergency response, and managing complex operations. Following his military service, he transitioned into senior living administration, serving as an Executive Director for Assisted Living, Memory Care, and Independent Living communities. Thaddeus later dedicated his career to social services, first working for the American Red Cross as the Senior Disaster Program Manager in the State of Oregon, next working with ACCESS to support unhoused veterans and their families through the Supportive Services for Veteran Families (SSVF) program, followed by work in eviction prevention and housing stability services. He holds an Associate Degree in Liberal Arts, a bachelor’s degree in security management, and professional diplomas in Homeland Security, Healthcare Management, and Business Strategy. Thaddeus is also a Public Notary and licensed Residential Care Facility Administrator. Through his combined experience in military leadership, healthcare administration, and community advocacy, Thaddeus remains committed to building collaborative solutions, reducing barriers to essential services, and creating meaningful pathways of support for the communities he serves.

The monthly Big Ideas discussion series features prominent local experts speaking on relevant and timely issues affecting our community. Lectures are jointly sponsored by the Friends of the Ashland Library, Ashland Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), and Jackson County Library Services.