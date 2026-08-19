Big Ideas: The Civicus Project: Working Toward Civic Maturity

Professor Prakash Chenjeri created SOU’s Civicus: Advancing Civic Education course in response to the growing urgency to rebuild civic trust, knowledge, and curiosity, and to do so in shared, nonpartisan, civil dialogue. It has received national attention as a model for how to engage students in their communities and society. You are invited to learn about the Civicus project and examine your own participation in civil society.

Prakash Chenjeri is a professor of philosophy at Southern Oregon University, whose international academic journey spans both India and the United States. His teaching and research sit at the vital intersections of political philosophy, citizenship, the dialogue between science and religion, and the imperative role of scientific literacy in democratic societies. As the co-chair of the university’s Democracy Project, Dr. Chenjeri is a dedicated advocate for civic renewal, recently designing Civicus: Advancing Civic Education—an innovative, foundational course engineered to revitalize university-level civic instruction.

The monthly Big Ideas discussion series features prominent local experts speaking on relevant and timely issues affecting our community. Lectures are jointly sponsored by the Friends of the Ashland Library, Ashland Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), and Jackson County Library Services.