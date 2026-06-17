BETTER TOGETHER FILM FESTIVAL: "MY OMAHA"

As part of the nationwide Better Together Film Festival, Building Bridgers presents My Omaha, an award-winning documentary that explores family, politics, and the challenges of understanding those we disagree with. The film follows filmmaker Nick Beaulieu as he returns to Omaha, Nebraska, seeking to better understand his conservative father and the political and cultural divides that have shaped their relationship.

Rather than focusing on political arguments, My Omaha examines the human stories, identities, and experiences that lie beneath today’s polarized landscape. The film invites viewers to move beyond stereotypes and consider what becomes possible when curiosity replaces assumption.

Following the screening, attendees are invited to participate in a facilitated community discussion led by Marla Estes, founder of Building Bridgers. The conversation will provide an opportunity to reflect on the film and explore how we can better understand one another across political and cultural differences.

Open to all viewpoints. Free and open to the public but registration is required:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeUBXGftsIXlzdmpwB_IoKyTB5El0biBX-aO-zhABInhKkLTg/viewform