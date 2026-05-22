Beekman Bank "Behind the Counter" Tours

Get a taste of the "old West" and Jacksonville's gold mining days when you step behind the counter of the oldest financial institution in the Pacific Northwest. The 1863 Beekman Bank Museum, located at 110 W. California Street in Jacksonville, saw over $40 million in gold cross its counters during the town’s heyday in the late 1800s—the equivalent of over $1.5 billion today. Interact with costumed docents sharing stories of late 19th Century banking practices, gold shipping, and handshake deals; step behind the counter and peer in drawers containing old checks, stage schedules, and paperwork; enter the vault that stored all those millions in gold!

Admission is FREE but donations are encouraged with all monies going towards the preservation and maintenance of this historic legacy!

