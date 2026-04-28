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Be the Change: A Musical Invitation

Be the Change: A Musical Invitation

The Rogue Valley Peace Choir has inspired audiences to standing ovations this season with powerful messages of peace, social justice, and caretaking the Earth.

Now, it promises singing, dancing, and wildly engaging percussive flourishes during the final concerts of the the choir’s 23rd season. With these performances — passionately directed by Rob Griswell-Lowry and skillfully accompanied by Dr. Mikiko Petrucelli — the nearly 100-member choir also invites the community to “be the change we want to see in the world.”

A suggested donation of $20 is gratefully accepted, but not required.
The concerts’ theme comes from the title of the song Be the Change. The song’s lyrics revolve around the idea that we can’t look outside ourselves for change, but must embody the changes we want to see in the world.

First United Methodist
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

Rogue Valley Peace Choir
http://roguevalleypeacechoir.org
First United Methodist
175 North Main Street
Ashland, Oregon 97520
www.ashlandfolkcollective.com