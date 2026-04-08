Banned Books Club, 18+ YRS

Once a month, read and discuss a banned book. Explore what caused these books to be banned, what being banned means, and how this impacts us as a society. We will talk about the who and the why, and if we agree or disagree. Stop by the Medford Reference desk to pick up a copy of the month's current title while supplies last!

June: The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead

July: The Adventures of Captain Underpants by Dav Pilkey

August: A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas