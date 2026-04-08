Banned Books Club, 18+ YRS
Banned Books Club, 18+ YRS
Once a month, read and discuss a banned book. Explore what caused these books to be banned, what being banned means, and how this impacts us as a society. We will talk about the who and the why, and if we agree or disagree. Stop by the Medford Reference desk to pick up a copy of the month's current title while supplies last!
June: The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead
July: The Adventures of Captain Underpants by Dav Pilkey
August: A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas
Medford Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Jackson County Library Services
5417746561
jcls.a.s.confirmation@gmail.com
Medford Public Library
205 S. Central AvenueMedford, Oregon 97501
541-774-8689
information@jcls.org