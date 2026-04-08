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Banned Books Club, 18+ YRS

Banned Books Club, 18+ YRS

Once a month, read and discuss a banned book. Explore what caused these books to be banned, what being banned means, and how this impacts us as a society. We will talk about the who and the why, and if we agree or disagree. Stop by the Medford Reference desk to pick up a copy of the month's current title while supplies last!

June: The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead

July: The Adventures of Captain Underpants by Dav Pilkey

August: A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas

Medford Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Jackson County Library Services
5417746561
jcls.a.s.confirmation@gmail.com
https://jcls.org/home
Medford Public Library
205 S. Central Avenue
Medford, Oregon 97501
541-774-8689
information@jcls.org
https://jcls.org/