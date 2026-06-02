Backyard Blues & BBQ featuring The Fret Drifters

The Fret Drifters

September 12th- 7:00pm

Two guitars. Zero excuses.

The Fret Drifters are the award-winning acoustic duo of Andy Casad and Nick Garrett-Powell — bringing ridiculous guitar talent, high-energy performances, and enough musical horsepower to make people suddenly stop talking mid-wine sip.

Based out of Southern Oregon, these guys have toured across the Pacific Northwest and Australia (short commute), opened for legends like Tommy Emmanuel and Eric Johnson, and built a reputation for absolutely melting faces… acoustically.

Expect:

Fast fingers

Big Fret energy

Blues, folk, rock & acoustic wizardry

Packed-house backyard party vibes

At least one moment where someone mutters “how are there only two people making that much sound?”

This one’s for music nerds, wine drinkers, and anyone who appreciates wildly talented people making it look unfairly easy.