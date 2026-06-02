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Backyard Blues & BBQ featuring The Fret Drifters

Backyard Blues & BBQ featuring The Fret Drifters

The Fret Drifters
September 12th- 7:00pm
Two guitars. Zero excuses.

The Fret Drifters are the award-winning acoustic duo of Andy Casad and Nick Garrett-Powell — bringing ridiculous guitar talent, high-energy performances, and enough musical horsepower to make people suddenly stop talking mid-wine sip.

Based out of Southern Oregon, these guys have toured across the Pacific Northwest and Australia (short commute), opened for legends like Tommy Emmanuel and Eric Johnson, and built a reputation for absolutely melting faces… acoustically.

Expect:
Fast fingers
Big Fret energy
Blues, folk, rock & acoustic wizardry
Packed-house backyard party vibes
At least one moment where someone mutters “how are there only two people making that much sound?”
This one’s for music nerds, wine drinkers, and anyone who appreciates wildly talented people making it look unfairly easy.

Resistance Wine Company
07:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Resistance Wine Company
541-708-1272
kirk@resistancewineco.com
https://www.resistancewineco.com/

Artist Group Info

kirk@resistancewineco.com
Resistance Wine Company
322 North Pioneer St
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-708-1272
kirk@resistancewineco.com
https://www.resistancewineco.com/Wine-Tastings/Ros-Confidential-First-Friday-Expos