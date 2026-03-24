Backyard Blues & BBQ featuring Duke Street

Duke Street

JUNE 20th- 7:00pm

Duke Street serves up the kind of blues that pairs dangerously well with BBQ, Syrah, and accidentally staying out way too late on a Friday.

Straight out of Ashland, this crew blends Blues, R&B, and Soul into a live show packed with groove, grit, and enough swagger to make your wine taste better.

These musicians have played alongside legends like Robert Cray, Solomon Burke, Lowell Fulson, and Grant Green — so no, this is not your cousin’s garage band covering “Sweet Home Chicago” badly. And yes - Kirk has no idea who any of these people are…

Expect everything from Howlin’ Wolf and Willie Dixon vibes to deep soul rhythms that make it very difficult to sit politely in your chair.

Stone Soul Satisfaction.

Smoked meat.

Good wine.

Questionable bedtime decisions.

That’s the evening.