© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Backyard Blues & BBQ featuring Brisbane Project

Backyard Blues & BBQ featuring Brisbane Project

Brisbane Project
July 11th- 7:00pm

The Brisbane Project doesn’t play background music.
They play the kind of blues that makes you order another glass, lean back in your chair, and suddenly start telling strangers stories from 1997.

Led by guitarist Michael Ian Brisbane, bassist Mike Pugh, and drummer Ray Kilmon, this powerhouse trio blends traditional blues soul with modern energy, gritty grooves, and enough musical chemistry to make the whole backyard feel electric.

Formed in 2020, they’ve built a reputation for live shows that hit somewhere between “damn, these guys are good” and “well… there goes my reasonable bedtime.”

Expect:

- Big blues energy
- Soulful grooves
- Ridiculously good musicianship
- BBQ smoke in the air
- Wine flowing irresponsibly responsibly

Summer rebellion never sounded this good.

Resistance Wine Company
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Resistance Wine Company
541-708-1272
kirk@resistancewineco.com
https://www.resistancewineco.com/

Artist Group Info

kirk@resistancewineco.com
Resistance Wine Company
322 North Pioneer St
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-708-1272
kirk@resistancewineco.com
https://www.resistancewineco.com/Wine-Tastings/Ros-Confidential-First-Friday-Expos