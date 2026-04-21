Backyard Blues & BBQ featuring Brisbane Project

Brisbane Project

July 11th- 7:00pm

The Brisbane Project doesn’t play background music.

They play the kind of blues that makes you order another glass, lean back in your chair, and suddenly start telling strangers stories from 1997.

Led by guitarist Michael Ian Brisbane, bassist Mike Pugh, and drummer Ray Kilmon, this powerhouse trio blends traditional blues soul with modern energy, gritty grooves, and enough musical chemistry to make the whole backyard feel electric.

Formed in 2020, they’ve built a reputation for live shows that hit somewhere between “damn, these guys are good” and “well… there goes my reasonable bedtime.”

Expect:

- Big blues energy

- Soulful grooves

- Ridiculously good musicianship

- BBQ smoke in the air

- Wine flowing irresponsibly responsibly

Summer rebellion never sounded this good.