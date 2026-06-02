Backyard Blues & BBQ featuring Adam GAbriel and The Cavaliers

Adam GAbriel and The Cavaliers

August 15th- 7:00pm

If Ray Charles, Bob Seger, and a dive bar somewhere south of Memphis had a very talented love child, it might sound something like Adam Gabriel & The Cavaliers.

This is soulful rock, swampy blues, gritty guitar, and the kind of raw vocals that make you stop mid-conversation and say, “Okay… these guys are legit.”

Fresh off a 23-show national tour and the release of Still Standing, Adam Gabriel brings a live show packed with Southern grit, foot-stomping energy, and enough soul to pair perfectly with smoked BBQ and a dangerously drinkable bottle of Syrah.

Some songs will make you sway.

Some will make you dance.

Some may result in ordering another round you absolutely did not plan on.

That sounds like summer to us.

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