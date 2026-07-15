"Bach Under the Canopy" FREE Concert!

Join Eureka Chamber Music Series as we present a FREE outdoor concert at the Sequoia Park Gazebo, right next door to the Sequoia Park Zoo! Violinist Tom Stone, violist Ethan Filner, and cellist Sophie Shao will perform works by Johann Sebastian Bach outside with light amplification. Enjoy the music of one of history's most spiritual composers in a gorgeous, tree-filled setting right in the heart of Eureka. Bring friends and family and spend an hour of your Sunday with us in celebration of art and nature! And it's FREE!