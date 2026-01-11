Award-Winning Former National Geographic Filmmaker Kevin Peer Presents Evening of Films and Stories on 11/1/26

Award-Winning Former National Geographic Filmmaker Kevin Peer Presents Evening of Films and Stories

GRANTS PASS, OR — Award-winning documentary filmmaker Kevin Peer will present an evening of films and behind-the-scenes stories on Sunday, November 1, at the Fruitdale Grange in Grants Pass, as a fundraiser for the Williams Community Forest Project (WCFP).

Peer spent several years as a producer, director and cinematographer for the acclaimed National Geographic television series EXPLORER, traveling across the United States and around the world to document stories of culture, art and the natural world. His films have received more than 40 national and international film festival honors, including two national Emmy nominations.

The evening will feature two films Kevin made for National Geographic EXPLORER, along with his more recent film, Pristine Waters. After each film he will answer audience questions and share stories of adventure and misadventure related to its making.

The Pigeon Game — Enter the colorful world of a centuries-old sport brought to New York by European immigrants in the mid-1800s. From Brooklyn rooftops, pigeon flyers send their flocks wheeling above the city, competing to lure one another’s birds home to their own coops.

Masterpieces in Chalk — Experience world-renowned artist Kurt Wenner in Italy and Switzerland as he transforms a centuries-old tradition of street painting into the newly emerging art of three-dimensional pavement illusion.

Pristine Waters — Journey into Pipe Fork, a lush riparian realm of waterfalls and forest in the Williams Valley. The film brings the evening home to Southern Oregon and to the ongoing effort to protect this ecologically significant place.

The event is a fundraiser for the Williams Community Forest Project (WCFP), a nonprofit organization working to protect the legacy forests, clear waters, and natural ecosystems of the Williams Valley through science-informed education, advocacy, and community engagement.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m., with the film program running from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 1, 2026

Fruitdale Grange #379

1440 Parkdale Drive, Grants Pass, Oregon

Doors: 6:00 p.m.

Program: 6:30–8:00 p.m.

Admission: Suggested donation $5–$15. All proceeds support WCFP.