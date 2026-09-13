Autumn Equinox Celebration at The Forest

Gather together to celebrate the changing of the seasons: goodbye summer, hello fall!

Each quarter surrounding the equinox and solstices, we hold community gatherings to honor the seasons and introduce people to the burial ground. This autumn, we’re thrilled to announce that local artist Cory Glory is leading us in a community mandala making session at the entrance to the cemetery. Glory will use natural materials from our farm and forest to create an altar and environment of beauty, celebration, inspiration, healing and wonder.

We will take a break (BYO snacks or picnic!) and then provide a group tour of the burial grounds at 12:30. We will be available until 2pm to chat, answer questions, and bask in the glory of the seasons. Join us!

Participants are invited to join us for any portion of this free event. All ages welcome, please leave dogs at home.

10am – Community Mandala making with Cory Glory

12:30 – Guided group tour of the burial grounds

Interested in attending? RSVP ahead of time to let us know you’re coming!