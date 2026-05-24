Ashland City Band concerts
Ashland City Band concerts
The Ashland City Band begins their 2026 season at the bandshell in Lithia Park, June 18, at 7:00 PM. The free concerts will be presented every Thursday through August 20. With roots dating back to 1876, the 70-member band has continued its park concerts since the early 1920s and is Southern Oregon’s oldest performing-arts organization. The band plays a variety of original works, transcriptions, marches and musicals, often featuring a guest soloist or ensemble. The Ashland Lions Club will again sell ice cream bars and donate the proceeds to the band programs at Ashland Middle School and High School.
Ashland City Band, Butler Bandshell, Lithia Park
Every week through Aug 20, 2026.
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Event Supported By
City of Ashland
Artist Group Info
Ashland City Band
acb97520@earthlink.net
Ashland City Band, Butler Bandshell, Lithia Park
140 Winburn WayAshland, Oregon 97520
541-499-7713
don908@teleport.com