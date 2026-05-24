Ashland City Band concerts

The Ashland City Band begins their 2026 season at the bandshell in Lithia Park, June 18, at 7:00 PM. The free concerts will be presented every Thursday through August 20. With roots dating back to 1876, the 70-member band has continued its park concerts since the early 1920s and is Southern Oregon’s oldest performing-arts organization. The band plays a variety of original works, transcriptions, marches and musicals, often featuring a guest soloist or ensemble. The Ashland Lions Club will again sell ice cream bars and donate the proceeds to the band programs at Ashland Middle School and High School.

