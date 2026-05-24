© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ashland City Band concerts

Ashland City Band concerts

The Ashland City Band begins their 2026 season at the bandshell in Lithia Park, June 18, at 7:00 PM. The free concerts will be presented every Thursday through August 20. With roots dating back to 1876, the 70-member band has continued its park concerts since the early 1920s and is Southern Oregon’s oldest performing-arts organization. The band plays a variety of original works, transcriptions, marches and musicals, often featuring a guest soloist or ensemble. The Ashland Lions Club will again sell ice cream bars and donate the proceeds to the band programs at Ashland Middle School and High School.

Ashland City Band, Butler Bandshell, Lithia Park
Every week through Aug 20, 2026.
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 08:00 PM

Event Supported By

City of Ashland

Artist Group Info

Ashland City Band
acb97520@earthlink.net
ashlandband.org
Ashland City Band, Butler Bandshell, Lithia Park
140 Winburn Way
Ashland, Oregon 97520
541-499-7713
don908@teleport.com
ashlandband.org