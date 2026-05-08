Ashland Alleycat bike scavenger hunt

Join us on the morning of May 16th for the third annual Ashland Alleycat! Started in 2024, the Ashland Alleycat is a community bike event designed to get riders of all abilities out there on bikes! An alleycat is a scavenger hunt-style bike race, where riders are given clues to reach checkpoints and complete challenges. It is choose-your-own-adventure of lengths from 5 miles - 15 miles to meet experience levels of a variety of riders.

The Alleycat will meet at Railroad Park, Saturday May 16th, at 10am, with an 11am sharp start time. We have a suggested donation of $10 - 20 which will provide lunch and swag! For more information and registration, please visit https://ashland-alleycat-2026.eventbrite.com

Walk-ups are available as capacity allows, so please register in advance.

Hope to see you there!