Ashland Alleycat bike scavenger hunt
Ashland Alleycat bike scavenger hunt
Join us on the morning of May 16th for the third annual Ashland Alleycat! Started in 2024, the Ashland Alleycat is a community bike event designed to get riders of all abilities out there on bikes! An alleycat is a scavenger hunt-style bike race, where riders are given clues to reach checkpoints and complete challenges. It is choose-your-own-adventure of lengths from 5 miles - 15 miles to meet experience levels of a variety of riders.
The Alleycat will meet at Railroad Park, Saturday May 16th, at 10am, with an 11am sharp start time. We have a suggested donation of $10 - 20 which will provide lunch and swag! For more information and registration, please visit https://ashland-alleycat-2026.eventbrite.com
Walk-ups are available as capacity allows, so please register in advance.
Hope to see you there!