Arts! Alive - Book Signing and Live Music

Eureka Books in Old Town and local author John Ash will present a book signing and live chamber music event as part of the monthly Arts Alive celebration on Saturday, June 6th. Ash's newly published debut novel "The Road to Oracle" will be available for purchase and signing during the meet and greet with the author. The live sound track for the evening will be provided by the Watershed Quartet, a string quartet made up of fine local instrumentalists who will play a variety of chamber music from the upstairs gallery. This event is free and open to the public.