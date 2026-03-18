Art Without Rules: Explore materials, make art, and be yourself

Join us once a month for a welcoming, hands-on art program designed especially for neurodivergent adults and families. Each session invites participants to explore a different art medium in a relaxed, judgment-free environment where creativity is encouraged and process matters more than the final product.

Together, we’ll experiment with painting, unconventional materials, and tactile, hands-on techniques to create unique works of art. This program is all about having fun, trying new things, and connecting with others through creative expression. No prior art experience is needed—just curiosity and a willingness to explore.

All abilities and experience levels are welcome. Come as you are, make a little mess, and be part of a creative, supportive community.

Meet our facilitator:

Hello all! My name is Amelia and I am a local muralist and artist with a goal of cultivating community through the power of creativity. Increasing accessibility to art and empowering others to explore mediums without judgement is my mission. As a self taught artist, I have learned that patience and practice are key elements when mastering a craft. The inspiration behind much of my work involves nature, and noticing the little things.

I believe in sharing knowledge and supporting one another in treating our world, and each other, better.