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Art & Nature Workshop: Organized by Upper Rogue 4-H Club

Art & Nature Workshop: Organized by Upper Rogue 4-H Club

We hope to meet new friends at the upcoming Art & Nature workshop organized by the newly revived Upper Rogue 4-H Club (starting on Sunday, 9/27 at 2:00 PM at the Shady Cove Library and repeating every 4th Sunday of the month ongoing).

Come learn about 4-H and have fun with family and new friends as we make mosaic art outside the Shady Cove Library with elements of nature!

4-H membership not required for introductory workshop session. Come check us out! Don't forget your camera or smartphone to take pics of your creations. Supplies provided but feel free to bring your own treasures you find out in nature. You can make art out of anything! Nature is the most talented artist of all!

For more information about the Upper Rogue 4-H Club visit: [https://canva.link/lso53ahpwxbhloi]

Shady Cove Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every month on Sunday through Sep 26, 2027.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Upper Rogue 4-H Club
upperrogue4h@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/share/g/19XThBis5F/

Artist Group Info

projects inspired by Andy Goldsworthy and other artists
Shady Cove Library
22477 OR-62
Shady Cove, Oregon 97539
5417746561
jcls.a.s.confirmation@gmail.com
https://jcls.libcal.com/event/7313252