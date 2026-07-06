Annual Outdoor Langlois Book Sale

It’s coming … the big annual OUTDOOR book sale at Langlois Library.

Get ready for the friendly open-air book sale in Langlois on Saturday, July 18th. Hours are 10 am to 4 pm. SO many books, well-organized by genre. A FREE book for every kid! Always LOW prices, and all sales benefit the library. Hardbacks, paperbacks, better gift-quality books too. CDs, DVDs, puzzles, and a ‘free’ pile. Something for everyone.

Enjoy live music, with a food truck available too. Bring the whole family, friends, lawn chairs or blankets. Come hang out with us all day and enjoy the community experience. Look for signs on Highway 101, at south end of Langlois. Call Langlois Public Library with any questions.

Strong backs and willing hands are welcome to help us set up at 8 am and take down at 4 pm … sales start at 10 am.

So save the date and get ready for a good time. Saturday July 18, from 10 to 4, Langlois Library lawn. We hope to see you there.

