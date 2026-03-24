Anime Screening: Riding Bean (1989) - Not Rated, 18 YRS +

This Japanese animated movie is about a superhuman outlaw courier and his partner who are framed for the kidnapping of a millionaire's daughter. This film will be shown in Japanese with English subtitles. This film is not rated but does contain profanity, violence, and brief nudity.

Join us as we screen a Japanese-animated film, miniseries, or TV show. These screenings offer a chance to unwind, connect, and appreciate the depth and beauty of animated cinema. Light refreshments will be provided.

Tuesday, June 16th, 2026 - Metropolis (2001) - PG-13

Tuesday, July 21st, 2026 - Riding Bean (1989) - Not Rated, 18 YRS+

Tuesday, August 4th, 2026 - Inuyashiki Last Hero (2017) - Episodes 1-6 - TV-MA, 18 YRS+

Tuesday, August 18th, 2026 - Inuyashiki Last Hero (2017) - Episodes 7-11 - TV-MA, 18 YRS+