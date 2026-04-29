Anime Screening: Metropolis (2001) - PG-13, 18 YRS+

This Japanese animated cyberpunk drama is about the futuristic city of Metropolis where humans co-exist with robot laborers designed to build and maintain the city. This film is loosely based upon Osamu Tezuka's 1949 manga of the same name and is also inspired by 1927 German expressionist science-fiction silent film directed by Fritz Lang. This movie will be shown in Japanese with English subtitles. Rated PG-13 for violence and images of destruction.

Join us as we screen a Japanese-animated film, miniseries, or TV show. These screenings offer a chance to unwind, connect, and appreciate the depth and beauty of animated cinema. Light refreshments will be provided.

Tuesday, June 16th, 2026 - Metropolis (2001) - PG-13

Tuesday, July 21st, 2026 - Riding Bean (1989) - Not Rated, 18 YRS+

Tuesday, August 4th, 2026 - Inuyashiki Last Hero (2017) - Episodes 1-6 - TV-MA, 18 YRS+

Tuesday, August 18th, 2026 - Inuyashiki Last Hero (2017) - Episodes 7-11 - TV-MA, 18 YRS+