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Anime Screening: Inuyashiki Last Hero (2017) - Episodes 1-6 - TV-MA, 18 YRS+

Anime Screening: Inuyashiki Last Hero (2017) - Episodes 1-6 - TV-MA, 18 YRS+

This Japanese-animated miniseries is about a middle-aged office worker and a high school student who both gain powers due to an encounter with aliens. This miniseries will be shown in Japanese with English subtitles. We will be showing episodes 1-6 on August 4th, and episodes 7-11 on August 18th. This miniseries is rated TV-MA.

Join us as we screen a Japanese-animated film, miniseries, or TV show. These screenings offer a chance to unwind, connect, and appreciate the depth and beauty of animated cinema. Light refreshments will be provided.

Tuesday, June 16th, 2026 - Metropolis (2001) - PG-13
Tuesday, July 21st, 2026 - Riding Bean (1989) - Not Rated, 18 YRS+
Tuesday, August 4th, 2026 - Inuyashiki Last Hero (2017) - Episodes 1-6 - TV-MA, 18 YRS+
Tuesday, August 18th, 2026 - Inuyashiki Last Hero (2017) - Episodes 7-11 - TV-MA, 18 YRS+

Medford Public Library
04:00 PM - 05:55 PM on Tue, 4 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Jackson County Library Services
5417746561
jcls.a.s.confirmation@gmail.com
https://jcls.org/home
Medford Public Library
205 S. Central Avenue
Medford, Oregon 97501
541-774-8689
information@jcls.org
https://jcls.org/