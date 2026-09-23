An Inspiring Evening with Scarlett Lewis, founder of the Choose Love Movement.

An Inspiring Evening with Scarlett Lewis - Wellbeing Network welcomes Scarlett Lewis, founder of the Choose Love Movement, to Grants Pass for a free Southern Oregon community event. After losing her six-year-old son, Jesse, in the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy, Scarlett chose courage, forgiveness, compassion and hope rather than allowing hate to define her future. That decision grew into the Choose Love Movement, now reaching schools, families, workplaces and communities around the world. Parents, educators, students, healthcare professionals, business and nonprofit leaders, public servants and community members are invited to this inspiring evening about resilience, connection and making a difference - one choice at a time. Wednesday, October 28, 6:30-8 p.m., GPHS Performing Arts Center. Free; RSVP requested.