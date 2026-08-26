An Evening with Horror Author Keith Rosson

Kickstart spooky season with Horror Author, Keith Rosson.

Keith Rosson will discuss his life as a writer, the horror genre, and his most recent book, Coffin Moon (he may even share some things about his upcoming book Crone coming out September 22nd, 2026.

There will be a Q&A and Book Signing following the talk.

Keith Rosson is the author of the novels The Mercy of the Tide, Road Seven, Smoke City, Fever House, The Devil by Name, and his most recent novel Coffin Moon. He is also the author of the Shirley Jackson Award-winning story collection Folk Songs for Trauma Surgeons. His short fiction has appeared in Southwest Review, Nightmare, Cream City Review, PANK, Redivider, December, and more. He lives in Portland, Oregon.