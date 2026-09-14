AIFF Seasonal Film Series: Remaining Native

Wednesday, October 14, 7:00 p.m. • Varsity Theatre

Join us for our Seasonal Film Series, featuring Remaining Native, a film by Paige Bethmann!

Remaining Native is a coming-of-age documentary told from the perspective of Kutoven (Ku) Stevens, a seventeen year old Native American runner, struggling to navigate his dream of becoming a collegiate athlete as the memory of his great grandfather's escape from an indian boarding school begins to connect past, present, and future.

To purchase tickets, please visit www.ashlandfilm.org/events.