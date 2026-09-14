AIFF Seasonal Film Series: Remaining Native
AIFF Seasonal Film Series: Remaining Native
AIFF Seasonal Film Series: Remaining Native
Wednesday, October 14, 7:00 p.m. • Varsity Theatre
Join us for our Seasonal Film Series, featuring Remaining Native, a film by Paige Bethmann!
Remaining Native is a coming-of-age documentary told from the perspective of Kutoven (Ku) Stevens, a seventeen year old Native American runner, struggling to navigate his dream of becoming a collegiate athlete as the memory of his great grandfather's escape from an indian boarding school begins to connect past, present, and future.
To purchase tickets, please visit www.ashlandfilm.org/events.
Ashland Independent Film Festival
$10.50
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Ashland Independent Film Festival
541-488-3823
info@ashlandfilm.org
Ashland Independent Film Festival
389 E Main StreetAshland, Oregon 97520
541-488-3823
education@ashlandfilm.org