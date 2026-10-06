Adult Art Workshop - The Art of Painting a Wave in Pastel

The Art of Painting a Wave in Pastel, is a one-day in person workshop learning to capture the power, movement, light and color of the ocean in colorful pastel. Join award-winning pastel artist Janis Lacey Ellison for a fun and inspiring workshop dedicated to painting waves with confidence and expression. Learn to paint a wave in past from start to finish. Expect to come away with a completed 9x12 pastel painting you can frame. You will also learn pastel techniques and application methods including a underpainting.

This one day workshop is designed for adults 18 and above for all levels from beginning to advanced. All supplies are included, or if you have your own pastel supplies you may bring them.