Adult Art Workshop - Paint a Fall Pumpkin
Adult Art Workshop - Paint a Fall Pumpkin
Skip the carving tools and transform a real pumpkin into your own unique masterpiece in this hands-on painting class! Choose from all kinds of styles and inspiration, including patchwork, floral, sugar skulls and master works of art. Have an idea, perfect, we’ll make it happen. These are great Fall and Halloween décor and should last several weeks once completed. There will be pumpkins available, however if you are able to or want to bring a pumpkin with you, feel free.
Let’s Create!
Grant Pass Museum of Art
$40 members, $45 non-members
01:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Grants Pass Museum of Art
541-479-3290
museum@gpmuseum.com
Grant Pass Museum of Art
229 SW G Street - 2nd floorGrants Pass, Oregon 97526
541-479-3290
office@gpmuseum.com