Adult Art Workshop - Paint a Fall Pumpkin

Skip the carving tools and transform a real pumpkin into your own unique masterpiece in this hands-on painting class! Choose from all kinds of styles and inspiration, including patchwork, floral, sugar skulls and master works of art. Have an idea, perfect, we’ll make it happen. These are great Fall and Halloween décor and should last several weeks once completed. There will be pumpkins available, however if you are able to or want to bring a pumpkin with you, feel free.

Let’s Create!