© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a listener-supported service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Adult Art Workshop - Paint a Fall Pumpkin

Adult Art Workshop - Paint a Fall Pumpkin

Skip the carving tools and transform a real pumpkin into your own unique masterpiece in this hands-on painting class! Choose from all kinds of styles and inspiration, including patchwork, floral, sugar skulls and master works of art. Have an idea, perfect, we’ll make it happen. These are great Fall and Halloween décor and should last several weeks once completed. There will be pumpkins available, however if you are able to or want to bring a pumpkin with you, feel free.

Let’s Create!

Grant Pass Museum of Art
$40 members, $45 non-members
01:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Grants Pass Museum of Art
541-479-3290
museum@gpmuseum.com
https://avlaunch.me/gpmuseum
Grant Pass Museum of Art
229 SW G Street - 2nd floor
Grants Pass, Oregon 97526
541-479-3290
office@gpmuseum.com
https://gpmuseum.com/