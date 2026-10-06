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Adult Art Workshop - Autumn Bouquet

Adult Art Workshop - Autumn Bouquet

In this beginner-friendly watercolor class, you’ll paint a beautiful autumn bouquet arranged inside a pumpkin. We’ll explore loose watercolor techniques, color blending, simple floral shapes, and ways to add depth while keeping your painting fresh and expressive.

Grant Pass Museum of Art
$40 members, $45 non-members
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Grants Pass Museum of Art
541-479-3290
museum@gpmuseum.com
https://avlaunch.me/gpmuseum

Artist Group Info

office@gpmuseum.com
Grant Pass Museum of Art
229 SW G Street - 2nd floor
Grants Pass, Oregon 97526
541-479-3290
office@gpmuseum.com
https://gpmuseum.com/