Adult Art Workshop - Autumn Bouquet
Adult Art Workshop - Autumn Bouquet
In this beginner-friendly watercolor class, you’ll paint a beautiful autumn bouquet arranged inside a pumpkin. We’ll explore loose watercolor techniques, color blending, simple floral shapes, and ways to add depth while keeping your painting fresh and expressive.
Grant Pass Museum of Art
$40 members, $45 non-members
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Grants Pass Museum of Art
541-479-3290
museum@gpmuseum.com
Artist Group Info
office@gpmuseum.com
Grant Pass Museum of Art
229 SW G Street - 2nd floorGrants Pass, Oregon 97526
541-479-3290
office@gpmuseum.com