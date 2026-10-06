Adult Art Workshop - Artful Memories

November is the month of remembrance. In this class we will create a story representing a memory. It could be a loved one, pet, friend. I will share different ways to create a story using items, words and collage to represent the story you would like to tell. I will show you how to create a simple “memory box” and add photos and found items. I will also cover how to create a memory paper doll using a template and collage.

Please bring to class photo or photos you would like to use. NO larger than 6x8”. Ink jet is fine. You can also choose to use the actual photo if you prefer. Any extra small items that could be added to your box, which will be 1” deep – paper images, scraps of fabric, small items that could be added to the box.