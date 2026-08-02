Acclaimed Portland Chef Kandō, Ashland

We’re thrilled to welcome Chef Ryley Eckersley of Portland's acclaimed WØLF to Kandō for two unique dining experiences.

Formerly the chef of Portland's celebrated Quintrelle, Ryley now leads the intimate 16-seat WØLF, where he creates seasonal menus inspired by the Pacific Northwest. Thoughtfully sourced ingredients, creative technique, and a genuine curiosity about the people and places behind each dish make every menu a one-of-a-kind experience.

Wednesday, August 19

Fried Chicken & Caviar Night with WØLF & Iruai Winery

Join us on Wednesday, August 19 as Chef Ryley Eckersley of Portland's acclaimed WØLF brings his take on the ultimate comfort food to Kandō for one night only. Alongside Ryley, Chad Westbrook of Iruai Winery will be pouring natural wines throughout the evening.

Thursday, August 20

WØLF Pop Up at Kandō | A special evening with Chef Ryley Eckersley

Join us for a one-night-only six-course tasting menu by Chef Ryley Eckersley of Portland's acclaimed WØLF. Pair each course with a curated wine flight from Phil Prigoff for an unforgettable evening.