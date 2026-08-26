A Special Writers' Workshop with Author Molly Best Tinsley

Author of six previous works of fiction and a textbook, The Creative Process, local author Molly Best Tinsley is a self-described Military Brat, and her book offers a rare exploration of the life of military-dependent families.

Molly will begin with a book talk focused on short readings from her latest novel, A Modest Trumpet Fanfare, with some discussion of the writing process and craft, then Q and A at end. Discussion may evoke the following questions:

Do real writers plot (outline) or fly by the seat of their pants?

Does strong writing come from the imagination or from memory?

Does creativity really take discipline?

Molly Best Tinsley will try to answer these questions, and others you might want to ask, by sharing the process that produced her new novel.

Join us for this exciting opportunity to gain wisdom from an author who has been in the writing trenches.

Copies of A Modest Trumpet Fanfare will be available for purchase.