A Grand Night for Singing: An Evening of Rodgers & Hammerstein
A Grand Night for Singing: An Evening of Rodgers & Hammerstein
Join us as singers of the SOU Concert Choir and Lyric Theatre will pay tribute to one of America’s best theatrical duos—Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II—showcasing performances of solo, duet, and ensemble numbers from some of their most beloved productions.
This event is FREE and open to the public. Parking is available for attendees, and a livestream option available for those unable to attend in person.
Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University
(541)552-6348
boxoffice@sou.edu
Artist Group Info
Oregon Center for the Arts
oca@sou.edu
Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University
Theatre Arts, University Way, Ashland, OR 97520Ashland, Oregon 97520