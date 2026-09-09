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A Grand Night for Singing: An Evening of Rodgers & Hammerstein

A Grand Night for Singing: An Evening of Rodgers & Hammerstein

Join us as singers of the SOU Concert Choir and Lyric Theatre will pay tribute to one of America’s best theatrical duos—Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II—showcasing performances of solo, duet, and ensemble numbers from some of their most beloved productions.

This event is FREE and open to the public. Parking is available for attendees, and a livestream option available for those unable to attend in person.

Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University
(541)552-6348
boxoffice@sou.edu
https://oca.sou.edu/events/

Artist Group Info

Oregon Center for the Arts
oca@sou.edu
oca.sou.edu/events
Oregon Center for the Arts at Southern Oregon University
Theatre Arts, University Way, Ashland, OR 97520
Ashland, Oregon 97520