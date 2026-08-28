A Film Tribute to Dot Fisher-Smith

Join us on Armistice Day, November 11th, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the SOU Music Recital Hall for a tribute to beloved local activist Dot Fisher-Smith and a fundraiser benefiting two organizations close to her heart: KS Wild and Peace House.

The evening will feature stories, footage, and reflections on Dot's remarkable life and activism. We'll screen the newly released film The Outcast at Sanger Lake, which chronicles her extraordinary commitment to nonviolence following a harrowing near-death experience. You can watch the trailer for The Outcast at Sanger Lake here: https://vimeo.com/1149557316/629320ba00?fl=pl&fe=sh

Filmmakers will join us for a Q&A following the screening. Admission is $15, or pay what you can. Doors open at 6:00 pm for an opportunity to share stories and memories of Dot and enjoy an informal archival presentation.

Dot died on January 29, 2026, at the age of 97 at her home in Ashland. This special event celebrates her enduring legacy of peace, courage, and community action.